This Is How Billie Eilish Made History At The Grammy Awards; Read Here

Popular singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish at just 18 won five of her six nominations at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The singer won some huge titles like the song of the year, best pop vocal album, Album of the Year, Record of the year and Best new artist.

Billie surpassed Taylor Swift as the youngest-ever solo winner for album of the year. She also became the first woman and second person ever to win record of the year. Read on to know more about how Billie made history by being the youngest and second person to win 4 Grammy awards

When Billie made history at the Grammy Awards:

Billie Eilish's songs like Bad Guy, Ocean Eyes, I Love You, Lovely, Everything I wanted and many more have stolen a million hearts. Many were shocked and went in a frenzy at Billie Eilish winning the awards but Billie herself seemed perplexed and appalled.

The 18-year-old even spoke of how she felt Ariana deserved it better than her. The young star made history as she is the second artist ever to win four major awards at the Grammy's, after Christopher Cross in 1981.

Billie Eilish's albums like Up Next Session: Billie Eilish, Don't Smile at Me, Live at Third Man Records and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? have gotten her fans in a frenzy several times. Billie's first debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the first to win album of the year honors since Norah Jones' Come Away With Me in 2002. Billie Eilish was also nominated for best pop solo performance for the song Bad Guy, but she lost that out to Lizzo.

