Billie Eilish's Slow-motion Photoshoot Renders Fans Speechless

Billie Eilish’s slow-motion photoshoot at the academy awards 2020 shot and shared by acclaimed filmmaker and music video director Cole Walliser has reportedly gone viral. Cole shared the clip on his official Instagram account stating that he got at least 30 requests in a day to share Billie’s slow-motion clip with the audience.

Cole wrote on Instagram appreciating Billie’s extraordinary video saying, “I really love what she did here. It’s always a bit of a variable when someone goes ‘I GOT CHU’ like instantaneously, I just never know what they got in their head. But I don’t know why I would question her, because she killed it! It was so her too, just a subtle move, kind of framing and covering her face, adding to her mystery.”

Fans have been rendered speechless at Billie poise as she attempts to gaze at the camera in slow motion.

Check out the post

Billie was lauded for performing The Beatles' Yesterday

“I love her so much. In an era where you have to look and act a certain way to be accepted, this young woman is breaking the mould! Exactly the kind of person I want my children looking up to! Kudos to Billie! She deserves it”, commented a user admiring Billie’s gracious looks. “Cole giving the people what they want. She killed it! Thank you for this”, wrote another user thanking Cole for sharing the anticipated video.

Billie has been in the limelight for her recent Oscar performance and the release of her latest James Bond theme song titled No Time To Die. According to a media report, Billie said that she completely bombed her Oscar performance and was unhappy that it didn’t stand out. She was hugely appreciated by the audience for her performance of The Beatles’ hit track Yesterday at the Award Ceremony.

