Billie Eilish Birthday: Five Mind-blowing Songs From The 18-year-old Singer

Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old American singer was recently named as the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019. Billie was the first female solo artist to win an alternative rock artist award at the AMAs this year. Giving the audience a reason to speculate, Billie Eilish is also in the media attention for her Apple TV+ documentary which has already been shot and will be aired next year in 2020. Here are some of the best songs of the Bad Guy actor that made her the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019.

Billie Eilish best songs

Bad Guy

Bad Guy showcases Billie's perfect husky voice matching up to the vibe of the song. Bad Guy is a peppy number that is perfect for a karaoke night. The song received much more hype than it already had when Billie released the song collaborating with one of his favourite artist Justin Bieber. The song is loved worldwide because of the way it has been recorded which makes it much rawer and a bit dark as well.

Bored

The song Bored was featured as the OST for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the song just equalled with the vibe of the Netflix series. The feminine tone of the song strikes the right chord for all the girls suffering from a bad relationship where the partner is disrespectful and is far away from accepting any kind of change.

Lovely

The deep number Lovely by Billie Eilish features another popular collaboration with singer-songwriter Khalid. Lovely is a love ballad and is performed beautifully by the brilliantly synced voices of both Eilish and Khalid. Lovely was released in 2017 and was featured as the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix drama series 13 Reasons Why.

When the party is over

The song When the party is over is written and produced by Billie's brother Finneas O'Connell. The song was released in 2018 and saw an amusing video indicating that the 18-year-old is an extreme fan of visual arts. The song has been featured in many movies including the last episode of season three of Riverdale, the Resident, Batwoman, and On my Block.

I don't want to be you anymore

The vertical video was an interesting song that the world had heard after a long time. The song released in 2017 released a vertical video showcasing Billie singing the song to her own self and what she hates about herself. The song has the old soul feel to it and is one of the songs that will be an evergreen all-time hits from the looks of it.

Honourable mentions include All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play which made a mark in the music industry. The 18-year-old Ocean eyes singer has a long list of versatile songs that have showcased her singing and visual art variations through each of her songs.

