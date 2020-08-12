Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Announce Their Pregnancy, Celebrities Pour In Wishes

Television personality Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin's daughter, is quite active on her social media and shares the same love for animals as her father did. She often posts pictures and videos of different animals and also shares updates from her personal life with her fans. Taking to her social media on August 11, Bindi announced that she and Chandler Powell are expecting and urged her followers to send her their best advice and good vibes.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announce their pregnancy

Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband. The duo is dressed in the Australia Zoo uniform and is holding the same outfit in baby size. Announcing their pregnancy in the caption, Bindi wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021". She further added, "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you".

ALSO READ | 'I Miss You': Bindi Irwin Pens Heartwarming Post On Late Father Steve Irwin

Bindi further said that even though she is in her first trimester, she wanted her online family to be a part of it from the beginning. She added that she and Chandler Powell could not wait to share the news with their followers because the baby has now become the most important part of their lives. Further adding that the support of her fans means the most to them, Irwin wrote, "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & Light. â¤ï¸".

ALSO READ | Bindi Irwin Hopes Australia Can Make Her Father Proud During Bushfire Crisis

As soon as the Irwin family broke the news, celebrity pals poured in wishes for the couple. Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown wrote, "Congratulations! So exciting, so happy for you both â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". American dancer Lindsay Cusick wrote, "Bindi!!!! I am so so happy for you both â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pregnancy has been the most special chapter in our lives so far and I am just so excited to watch your journey! Congratulations â¤ï¸", The Kangaroo Sanctuary's official handle also dropped in the comment section and wrote, "Congratulations you guys ðŸ’• a joey on the way!".

Author and social media sensation Beau Taplin wrote, "Bindi. Just incredible news! Now that’s a ray of light for a dark year. My absolute best to you both". Dancer Sasha Farber was also pretty excited over the news and wrote, "Omgggggg congratulations you guys!!!!". Bindi's husband Chandler Powell wrote, "You’re going to be the best motherâ¤ï¸". Television host Rove McManus wrote, "You two just keep spreading joy right when we need it" and penned down a long message for the expecting couple.

ALSO READ | Bindi Irwin To Honour Father Steve By Lighting Candles At Her Wedding

ALSO READ | Artist Creates Bindi Irwin's Wedding Photo With Steve, See Her Emotional Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.