Artist Creates Bindi Irwin's Wedding Photo With Steve, See Her Emotional Post

Bindi Irwin, the legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin’s daughter, shared picture of a stunning painting gifted to her by an artist. The portrait, which got Bindi emotional, shows her father in the family photo clicked during the wedding. While Steve was not there at the wedding, the artist thoughtfully fit him into his painting to create a beautiful gift for the bride. Sharing a photo of the painting on Instagram, Bindi said “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Further she thanked the artist for "creating this spectacular piece.”

In the artwork shared by Bindi, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin can be seen standing next to his daughter on her big day, appearing to be a proud father. He can be seen attired in a pale olive-green shirt, beaming with a smile. Bindi lost her father at a young age and often posts flashbacks on her social media. Steve Irwin’s best friend Wes Mannion who attended the wedding of Bindi was on the picture with Chandler, Bindi, and Bindi’s mom Teri and brother Robert.

A thoughtful gift

Internet users were saddened as well as happy for the young bride to have found her better half. "This is possibly the sweetest, most incredible gift I can think someone would give you. How thoughtful!” wrote a user. "Legit teared up. Steve is proud of his family and his legacy," another penned. "This is absolutely beautiful. What a beautiful way to incorporate your dad on your wedding day," a third said. The post accumulated over 35k reactions. “I have no words (or tears) left. I’m so so humbled! To think that you liked it. And that my painting is right where it belongs. I grew up loving and admiring your family,” the artwork creator commented in an emotional response.

