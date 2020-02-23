'I Miss You': Bindi Irwin Pens Heartwarming Post On Late Father Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin, daughter of Steve Irwin, on February 22 took to Twitter and Instagram to share an emotional message to her father on what would have been his 58th birthday. The daughter of the animal activist shared a photo of herself and her late father with an emotional message saying that she misses and loves him 'beyond description'. In the photo, one can see Steve holding a porcupine and wearing an Australia Zoo shirt.

The caption read, “Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra-strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you”.

READ: Robert Irwin Recreates His Father Steve Irwin's Infamous Koala Photo

She further wrote, “I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs. Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me”.

Irwin family remembers Steve Irwin

Steve's wife, Terri Irwin also paid tribute to him on Twitter and said that she was determined to celebrate what he loved the most.

Today would’ve been Steve’s 58th birthday. While my heart aches missing him every day, I’m determined to celebrate what he loved the most. He was happiest spending time @AustraliaZoo w/ @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin. He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you. pic.twitter.com/IWsoWuJqxY — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) February 22, 2020

READ: Bindi Irwin Hopes Australia Can Make Her Father Proud During Bushfire Crisis

Son, Robert Irwin also shared a family photo on his father's birthday.

Family Always ❤️



📷: Tim Bauer pic.twitter.com/LnEOVLtC2w — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) February 22, 2020

Bindi's fiance, Chandler Powell also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife. You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations”.

Steve passed away on September 04, 2006, at the age of 44. He was stung in the heart by a stingray while he was filming underwater for his documentary.

READ: Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals From Australia's Bushfire Crisis

READ: Robert Irwin Or Steve Irwin? Internet Cannot Decide In This New Pic