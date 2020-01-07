Star Wars' Next Film Series To Be Set In The High Republic Era?

Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga has come to an end, with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film gave us a new Jedi, and she had a strong connection with the force. Now, reports are that the upcoming saga will not focus on her adventures, but instead will give a glimpse of the past. Read more to know about the whole story.

Star Wars' upcoming trilogy

According to the reports, the new Star Wars movies will be set 400 years before the setting of the Skywalker Saga, which is known as The High Republic era. For the past 42 years, the Star Wars films have been revolving around the story of the Skywalkers, as the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and the sequel trilogy have been at the heart of the galaxy; but this has come to an end with the completion of the Skywalker trilogy. The fate of the franchise was a mystery, and there are rumours around it suggesting the setting of the next Star Wars films.

The first season of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian has been completed and fans are waiting for the next season. To maintain the on-going hype of the franchise, Lucasfilm and Disney have already released the date slate of the upcoming films, and they will be premiered in 2022, 2024, and 2026. It has been reported by an entertainment portal that the setting for all the three films will be same, but nothing of such sort has been made official by the makers of Star Wars.

If the reports are to be believed, the new setting of the upcoming films will be before the time of Sith Bane, and during the time when the Jedi were very active. It has been said that Yoda was still a Jedi during the time, and fans of the franchise are hoping that they get to see the Jedi Master in his early days.

