'Star Wars' Comics To Read After Completing 'The Mandalorian'

The Mandalorian series is out now and is available for streaming on Disney Plus. The second season of the show was announced even before the release of the first season’s season finale, so it is no surprise that the season 2 is already in works. While the first season gave the fans a glimpse of the titular character’s origin story and revealed his name, the second season will focus more on his journey and his revenge story. Meanwhile, for fans of Star Wars, there is good news. There are several comics that one can read after watching The Mandalorian:

READ | 'Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker' Box Office: Film Falls Short Of Expectations

Star Wars Comics to follow after The Mandalorian

Age of Rebellion: Boba Fett

Age Of Rebellion: Boba Fett revolves around the character of the Mandalorian bounty hunter by the name of Boba Fett. This comic reportedly gave birth to the first Mandalorian bounty hunter and it was later made canon. In the comics, Boba is feared across the galaxy by criminals, as he heeds a great reputation, and is known for tracking down Han Solo himself. It is a good read and is known to incite excitement among fans of Star Wars.

READ | The Mandalorian Season 2 All Set To Release In Fall 2020

Age of Republic - Jango Fett

While Age of Rebellion: Boba Fett is the first one-shot comic to become canon, Age of Republic: Jango Fett is the fourth to join the list. It is considered one of the best comics of the Star Wars franchise by long-time fans. The character of Jango is considered as one of the most feared and cold-blooded among the Star Wars character list, and he is also the father of Boba Fett.

READ | 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Becomes The 2nd Best X'mas Flick; Dominates Box Office

Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi is a non-canon comic book series, which was published by the Dark Horse comics between 1993 and 1998. The first book that was released covered the first Great Sith Wars. The latter series covered the Great Hyperspace War, which took place a thousand years later.

READ | 'Star Wars': The History And Evolution Of The Iconic Sci-fi Franchise



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.