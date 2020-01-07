Colin Farrell Set To Star As Penguin In 'The Batman', Confirms Director

Recently, the world got the see one of the most iconic DC characters, Joker, in the titular film starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, and fans of the DC comics adored the film and the actor’s performance in the film. For his role of the titular character, Phoenix received a Golden Globe award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Now, the fans are hyped as a new DC film is in making. It will be titled as The Batman and will feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Recently, the director of the movie revealed that Colin Farrell will be seen in the shoes of an antagonist in the film. Read on to know more about the whole story and the cast of this upcoming superhero film.

Collin Farrell to play the villain

Matt Reeves, who will be directing the upcoming Batman film, took to his official social media handle to post a photo of the actor Colin Farrell. This marks the official introduction of the Irish actor as the DC villain Oswald Cobblepot, who is also known as the Penguin. The post had a caption which revealed that he will be playing the role of ‘Oz.’ Here is the post:

The filmmakers have previously revealed several cast members of the upcoming film. Andy Serkis will be playing the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Zoë Kravitz will be seen playing the role of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright will be seen portraying the character of Commissioner Gordon, the ally of Batman. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which actor will play the role of the Joker.

According to the director, the film will be more of a neo-noir Batman tale. He stated that it focused heavily on the titular character, and he hopes that it is going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. The Batman premieres on June 25, 2021, and fans are excited to see the new Batman in the theatres.

