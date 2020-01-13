'Birds Of Prey' And 'Joker' Are Very Different, Margot Robbie Explains; Here's Why

DC Extended Universe's next film is Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, which is produced by and stars Margot Robbie. The actor is playing the role of Harley Quinn. She has recently revealed what will make Birds of Prey different from Joker.

Over the years, Harley Quinn has become a beloved DC villain. Her story is related to the character of Joker. Thus, the audience would naturally make a connection between Joker and Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie recently praised Todd Phillips' Joker. The actor went on to explain the differences between Joker and Birds of Prey in an interview to an entertainment portal. She talked about how her female-focused DC movie is different than Todd Phillips’ dark psychological drama.

Margot made it clear that Joker was much more grounded and based in the real world whereas Birds of Prey will be in a heightened reality of the world. She also said that the tone and aesthetic is very different from that in Joker and it will be more bright and colourful in appearance. The actor and producer further added that there is no Joker in Birds of Prey or in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Know more about Birds of Prey

The movie stars Margot Robbie as the lead character of Harley Quinn along with co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. The movie will be largely portrayed through Harley Quinn’s perspective.

Keeping in mind how unpredictable, quirky, and witty Margot Robbie’s character is, it seems like Birds of Prey can go anywhere when it hits the screens next month. The movie will mix her up with some of Gotham’s most iconic characters.

