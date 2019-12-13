'Birds Of Prey's' New Teaser Puts Quinn In The Backseat, Huntress And Canary In Limelight

Birds of Prey’s new teaser was recently released during the 2019 Game Awards. This new teaser gives a much more detailed view of the Birds of Prey characters Huntress and Black Canary.

Birds of Prey’s Huntress and Canary in the limelight

Recently, a new teaser for Birds of Prey was released during the 2019 Game Awards. The movie Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn is set to give an inside look in Harley Quinn’s life after her breakup with the Joker. But DC Comic fans have been disappointed with the trailer of Birds of Prey since, reportedly, they think that none of the other characters from the Birds of Prey squad are getting enough screen time as compared to Harley Quinn.

Thus, this new teaser of Birds of Prey that was released during 2019 Game Awards gives an inside look in the lives and Huntress and Black Canary. This new teaser video of Birds of Prey starts with Harley Quinn taking over the 2019 Game Awards as the host. This take-over does not last long and the new teaser of Birds of Prey takes over. The video shows Harley Quinn leading the pack and dishing out some advice for her teammates. Although Harley Quinn is the narrator and is helming the movie, this new teaser gives a much-needed focus on the other Birds of Prey characters.

The new Birds of Prey teaser, as mentioned earlier, diverts a bit of its focus from Harley Quinn to Huntress and Black Canary. In the teaser, Harley Quinn tells Huntress, Canary, and her other teammates to "Blow something up" and "Hit someone". She tells them that violence is one of the best ways to get a guy’s attention. This advice is also a subtle hint to the tumultuous and wacky relationship Quinn shared with the Joker. This piece of advice then turns to reality as the Huntress, Canary and other teammates can be seen following the guidelines dished out by Quinn.

Take a look at the 'Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn’s' new teaser here.

