Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam': A Cinephile's Guide To The Film

Action superstar Dwayne Johnson's highly awaited Black Adam's is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. The actor is officially all geared up to play his first superpowered character in Black Adam. Here is everything you need to know about the New DC comic book movie.

Dwayne found the right superhero who matches his personality

The Rock shared the first glimpse of his character on social media. Dwayne expressed his excitement about being a part of the project and explained his perspectives regarding the superheroes. He explained how he cannot become a superman and shared his personality traits that match some other character in the movie. He further mentioned he dreamt of possessing superheroes and fighting for what is right.

Johnson is quite familiar with his director

Johnson seems to have enjoyed working on the movie Jungle Cruise, which is set to be released in the month of July this year; as he introduced his director, Jaume Collet Serra to direct Black Adam. He expressed how impressed he was to work with Serra and praised his passion, and ethic. He also mentioned Serra's excitement to work with Black Adam. Larry Serr, who worked for the highly successful Jungle Cruise and Joker, will be serving as a cinematographer in the movie.

Dwayne has been ready for a role since a while now

Dwayne Johnson first signed up the project of Black Adam in the year 2014 and the film has been in the developmental stage for almost a decade now. Fans expected him to appear in Shazam movie or another DC superhero flick. But it was reportedly announced that Shazam and Black Adam would feature in their respective blockbusters. Johnson teased that the film would be full of positivity, fun, and hope.

