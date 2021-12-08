As Dwayne Johnson gears up for his much-awaited DC Universe film, Black Adam, a series of unseen pictures from the sets recently surfaced on the internet and left the fans elated. The photos depicted Dwayne Johnson in his Black Adam costume while he was shooting for his intense scenes.

Dwayne Johnson recently bagged two People's Choice Awards under the categories of The Male Movie Star of 2021 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his stunning performance in the film, Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam unseen pictures unveiled

As Dwayne Johnson recently interacted with the Total Film Magazine, the latter's official Twitter handle dropped their exclusive set of unseen pictures from the sets of the highly-anticipated movie, Black Adam. In the first one, the actor can be seen wearing the Black Adam costume consisting of a heavy suit with a hoodie while on the other hand, a person can be seen holding the placard. In the next one, the Jungle Cruise actor can be seen depicting an intense look while looking at the camera, and in the last one, he can be seen probably taking a look at how his last shot was.

“There was always something unique about #BlackAdam” – we spoke to the @TheRock about @BlackAdamMovie for the new issue. Plus, check out three exclusive new images from the set of next year's massive DC movie https://t.co/VnOxLerrYc pic.twitter.com/lrxXdXGHRz — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 7, 2021

In the caption, it was revealed that these were the three new images from the set of next year's highly-anticipated DC movie, Black Adam. many fans took to the post and dropped in their thrilling reactions after checking the unseen images of Dwayne Johnson from the set of the film. They also stated how it is one of the films that they are really looking forward to watching. Fans also praised the actor for his dedication to bringing this character to life and how it has an amazing supporting cast as well as the story. Some fans also stated that Dwayne Johnson was born to play this character while some others mentioned that they cannot wait further to watch the film.

I knew nothing about #BlackAdam as a character before @TheRock, and now it's one of the films I'm most looking forward to in 2022. His dedication to bringing this role to life and the amazing supporting characters, the story - I'm there. — Eli Raider (@ECRaider) December 8, 2021

It’s like he was born to place this character — I am John, Lord Marbury, Earl of Croy…. (@kalElofUK) December 7, 2021

That Suit is just so Good — Rjfireball (@Rjfireball1) December 7, 2021

Black Adam cast

Apart from Johnson, other actors in the movie will include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, Uli Latukefu and more.

Image: Instagram/@@hhgarcia41