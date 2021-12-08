People's Choice Awards: Dwayne Johnson Bags Male Movie Star Of 2021 For 'Jungle Cruise'

As the 47th People's Choice Awards are now live on NBC and E! Network from California, the winners are being announced revealing the names of some of the prolific stars namely Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston and others. This year, Dwayne Johnson wins big at the People's Choice Awards 2021 as he bags two awards back to back. However, the fans are still awaiting the announcement of the winners of other categories as the actor has been nominated under five.

Dwayne Johnson bags The Male Movie Star of 2021

People's Choice Awards 2021 are currently live from California and is live streaming on NBC and E!. As Leslie Jones walked to the stage to announce the winner of the Male Movie Star of 2021, she was thrilled to witness that it was Dwayne Johnson. She screamed his name out loud and as the actor came on stage to take the award, he thanked everyone and stated that he was a lucky and grateful man.

Dwayne Johnson wins Male Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson won the Movie Star of the Year 2021 for his film Jungle Cruise. The actor also bagged the award for Comedy Star of 2021 for the same film.

In the winning speech, Johnson further thanked his fans for the votes and even spoke about his daughters stating how they were watching him on tv and were figuring out what being famous meant. Stating further, he mentioned that he will surely tell his daughters that the most important thing of being famous is to be kind. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson also bagged The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise and sweetly dedicated the award to his co-star Emily Blunt.

Other winners included Scarlett Johansson as The Female Movie Star of 2021 for Black Widow, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021, and more. Click here to keep track of live updates on the People's Choice Awards winners list.

Image: AP