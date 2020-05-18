'Black Panther 2' Starring Chadwick Boseman To Be The Narrative Transition Of New MCU?

Avengers: Endgame marks the end of ten-year-long Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans had to bid farewell to their favourite superstars like Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man /Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Captain America /Steve Rogers. Several speculations were made on how the MCU will move ahead to new Avengers and more. Now the latest news reveals that Black Panther 2 will act as the narrative to it and the MCU Phase 5. Read to know more.

Black Panther 2 as the narrative transition for new MCU?

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige revealed the Phase fours films of MCU earlier in 2019, followed by a few films of Phase 5, as per reports. Since then, several speculations were made on which film can act as the narrative transition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Kevin Feige has reportedly made his mind to us Black Panther sequel starring Chadwick Boseman as a placeholder to mark the beginning of another phase.

As per the reports, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa will pass the mantle of the 'King of Wakanda' to his younger sister, Shuri played by Letitia Wright. She will take over all the hero's responsibility in the next installment. In the comics, Shuri becomes T’Challa’s successor when he goes in a comatose state. She has shown her intelligence in Black Panther (2018) inventing all of T’Challa’s superhero gears.

It is also reported that X-Men character, Storm, might make her MCU debut in Black Panther 2. The X-Men were previously owned by Fox Studios and returned to Marvel Studios after Disney bought the former studio. The film set the X-Men movies in the MCU, which is much-awaited by fans. In the comics, Storm and T’Challa are a prominent couple. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Marvel Phase Four includes films like Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also has several web series such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki and more. It is speculated that the Phase 5 will commence with Black Panther II, followed by Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man 3, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four.

Black Panther 2 will be directed by Ryan Coogler who helmed the first film. It will feature Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira reprising their MCU characters. The movie is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

