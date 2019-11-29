Chadwick Boseman Birthday: A Few Of The Marvel Actor's Best Films

Chadwick Boseman is among the most popular name in Hollywood. The actor was born on November 29, 1977. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know some of his best films.

Chawick Boseman best movies

Draft Day

Directed by Ivan Reitman, it is a sports drama film. Chadwick Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the film, a highly recruited and sought-after linebacker who is ranked on top of every NFL team's draft board. The movie also star Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary, Frank Langella, Sam Elliott, Ellen Burstyn and Chadwick Boseman. It received mix reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

Get on Up

Chadwick Boseman portrayed the role of James Brown in the movie. Directed by Tate Taylor it was based on the life of singer James Brown. Chadwick fully indulged himself into the role. He twists, rotates, and jumps around the stage and completely alters his voice to sound as much like Brown as possible. He received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

Marshall

Playing real-life characters being to seem like Chadwick Boseman’s thing as he played Thurgood Marshall in the film. A dedicated NCAAP lawyer who made history by becoming the first African-American appointed to the Supreme Court. The biopic shows Marshall’s success through various cases he won throughout his career. It also shows the difficult personal decisions he had to take. Chadwick received praises for his acting in the movie.

42

One of the most important roles of Chadwick Boseman’s career is Jackie Robinson’s in 42. Based on a true story, the movie shows Jackie Robinson’s historic journey as the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball. It is set in 1947 when there was racism and divisive prejudice and Jackie is recruited to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. With the opportunity, he learns what a difficult price there is to pay for breaking the colour barrier. It said to be Chadwick's first performance in a real-life story as a main character and he stole many hearts with it.

Black Panther

After playing several real-life roles, the character that became a trademark for Chadwick Boseman is T’Challa also known as Black Panther. He first played the character in Captian America: Civil War and grabbed a lot of attention. After two years that, he was then seen as playing the lead role as the King of Wakanda. He tries to protect his place against his foe and learns unexpected hidden truth. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. He then played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Chadwick is set to reprises the role in Black Panther II.

