Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Black Widow was the upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie was pushed ahead due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. As MCU films are generally tied up with each other, the change in release date affected films too. Now a fresh release date of several MCU films in phase four has been announced. Read to know more.

Marvel Phase four films new release dates

Disney, which is the global distributor and owner of Marvel Studios, has announced the new release date of MCU films from 2020 to 2022. Marvel Studios revealed their phase four movies with release dates in 2019. But due to filming, production, and distribution currently being shut, the scenario for MCU phase four has changed.

Black Widow has taken over the release date of the Eternals which is November 6, 2020. It led to a subsequent shift in all other films taking over the others’ date. The Eternals will now release on February 12, 2021, which was scheduled for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latter will release on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’s original release date, which is May 7, 2021. With that Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will be out on November 5, 2021, pushing Thor: Love and Thunder from its original release date to now on February 18, 2022. Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 will hit the theatres on May 6 and July 8, respectively in 2022.

MCU Phase four films’ timeline

Black Widow – November 6, 2020 (original May 1, 2020)

The Eternals - February 12, 2021 (original November 6, 2020)

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - May 7, 2021 (original February 12, 2021)

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness - November 5, 2021 (original May 7, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder - February 18, 2022 (original November 5, 2021)

Black Panther II – May 6, 2022 (original May 8, 2022)

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

