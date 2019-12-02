'Black Panther 2' Starring Chadwick Boseman To Have Doctor Doom As Its Villain?

Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are among the most awaited films. The fan base of the movies is increasing day by day. The latest offing from Marvel Universe is Black Panther II, which is the sequel to Black Panther. Recently, news about the villain of the film has been floating. Read to know more.

Doctor Doom in Black Panter II?

Rumour has it that Doctor Doom will appear as the villain in Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther II. The character was previously acquired by Fox studios. Until recently, Disney bought Fox studios in reportedly a massive deal. Disney also owns Marvel Entertainment, so this leads to the merger of Marvel characters owned by Fox into the MCU. With that, Doctor Doom might be the first character to be seen in a Marvel film after the deal.

According to reports, Victor Van Doom will begin expanding his empire, conquering parts of Africa and, ultimately, come into conflict with the nation of Wakanda and its King the Black Panther. Earlier, there were rumours about Namor the Sub-Mariner to make an appearance in the movie. However, no news in this regard has been confirmed.

Black Panther II

According to sources, director Ryan Coogler, has only recently begun to outline the script for the sequel. But there is no news on whether the main storyline has been fixed or not. T’Challa, superhero name Black Panther is played by, Chadwick Boseman. He has played the current King of Wakanda in movies like Captian America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Chadwick is set to reprise the character for the fifth time. The movie is said to take place after the events of Endgame.

Doctor Doom

The villainous character, Doctor Doom was first seen in 2015 film Fantastic Four. It was played by Tobey Kebbell. The audience rejected the look of the character in the film as well as the movie, which did not get good responses. So there are chances that a new and fresh actor might portray Doctor Doom and with different elements than the old one. Moreover, Doom and T’Challa have faced off several times in the comics, so there are increased chances of them clashing on the big screen.

