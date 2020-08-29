Chadwick Boseman's Death: Avengers Assemble To Pay Tribute To Actor

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away on Friday, at the age of 43. He was suffering with stage III colon cancer which increased to stage IV over the years. Boseman, who was known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), received last respects from his MCU collages.

Marvel actors pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers / Captain America in the MCU, expressed his grief on the demise of Chadwick Boseman. He shared two pictures with the late actor and wrote that he is “absolutely devastated” with the news. Evans mentioned that Boseman was a “deeply committed and constantly curious” artist. The actor also passed his condolences to his family. “Rest in power, King” he concluded.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, stated that he will miss Chadwick Boseman. The actor mentioned that the news is “absolutely heartbreaking” for him. He called Boseman one of the “kindest most genuine people” he has met. He passed his condolences to the late actor's family.

Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner / Hulk in the MCU, mourned Chadwick Boseman's death. He stated that the tragedies of this year have only been made “more profound” by the demise of his Marvel colleague. He wrote that the late actor was “one of the greatest” and his greatness was only the beginning.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the MCU, paid his last tribute to Chadwick Boseman. He called the late actor an “inspiration, a warrior with a big kind heart” that he will never forget. Renner mentioned that he is “deeply heartbroken” with Boseman’s death.

Chris Pratt, who essays Peter Quill / Star Lord in the MCU, passed his prayers to Chadwick Boseman’s family and close ones. He mentioned that the world will miss the late actor’s “tremendous” talent. Pratt posted a black and white smiling picture of Boseman.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the MCU, wrote a long heartfelt note grieving Chadwick Boseman’s death. She stated that his demise has hit her hard and she will tell her kids about him forever. Saldana called the late actor one of the “classiest men” she had ever met.

Marvel celebs mourn Chadwick Boseman's death

Promo Image Source: Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Instagram

