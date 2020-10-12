Chadwick Boseman To Be Made Part Of Marvel's 'Black Panther 2' By Using CGI?

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was well-known for portraying T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He was to reprises the character in Black Panther II before his unfortunate demise. Now, makers might use CGI to make him a part of the film's sequel.

Chadwick Boseman to be in Black Panther II via CGI?

According to We Got This Covered, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Marvel Studios is planning to honour Chadwick Boseman by bringing him back in Black Panther 2. They are considering to have a CGI double cameo to give the character a closure. The technic has previously been used by different companies.

Earlier, CGI was used to bring Carry Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). The actor died on December 27, 2016, and the technology was used to shoot a few scenes featuring her character, Leia Organa. The climax scene in The Fate of the Furious (2017) featuring Paul Walker was also done via CGI. His brother appeared to play the role and his face was later GCI-ed with Pauls’ for See You Again song. However, the news about Chadwick Boseman’s CGI Black Panther 2 appearance is yet to be confirmed by Marvel.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa / Black Panther in the MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016). He then appeared in a solo film, Black Panther (2018), which garnered many praises from the audiences. The late actor went on to essay the King of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

All the films were a massive success at the box office. Civil War and Black Panther touched $1 billion at the global box office. Infinity War and Endgame bought in more than $2 billion at the worldwide ticket windows, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.

If the rumoured news turns out to be true, then fans would be able to see last of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther one last time, even though it would be through CGI. It hints that Marvel might not be recasting the character as Boseman is considered as an inspiration with his portrayal. They could move ahead with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle. Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to release in May 2022.

