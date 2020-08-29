'Black Panther' Fame Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer At 43

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, after battling colon cancer for four years, reported news agency AP. He died at the age of 43 years. Actor Chadwick Boseman's death came as a shock as he had not gone public about his cancer diagnosis with fans or the media.

Chadwick Boseman, shot to fame after playing the character of King T'Challa who was also a superhero in the Marvel film Black Panther. His publicist Nicki Fioravante told AP about Chadwick Boseman's death. Chadwick is survived by his wife. Here's the official statement released by the late actor's publicist.

Chadwick Boseman no more

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," said the official statement.

Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman began his career in 2003 with an episode of Third Watch. He also worked in numerous other series including Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER. Chadwick Boseman landed a role the series Lincoln Heights in 2008 and also did his first feature film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, in the same year. Chadwick also played a role in Persons Unknown in 2010. Chadwick Boseman gained popularity after he played the role of Jackie Robinson in the fil 42 in 2013. He also starred in numerous other films like The Kill Hole, Draft Day, Get on Up and Gods of Egypt.

Chadwick Boseman's real shot to fame came when he played the character of T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He signed a 5 picture deal with Marvel which kickstarted with Captain America: Civil War as the first film. In 2018, the film Black Panther was released which was based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda, Africa. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All three films ended up being the highest-grossing films. In 2019,Chadwick starred in another film titled 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods which was released on the OTT platform in June 2020.

