Black Panther & Leopard Spotted 'chilling' In Karnataka's Kabini, Pictures Go Viral

Adorable animal pictures and videos have picked up pace amid the quarantine time. Just a few days ago, a black panther was spotted in Chattisgarh after 7 years and people were reminded of The Jungle Book's Bagheera when they looked at him. Now, pictures of a black panther and leopard chilling together in a forest in Karnataka are going viral. Take a look at the pictures below:

Pictures of Black Panther and Leopard chilling together go viral

The Instagram bio of Mithun H, the photographer who clicked the picture, says that he has worked on The Real Black Panther with Nat Geo Wild. He revealed in the caption that Black Panther and Leopard are tagged as 'the Eternal Couple'. The duo is named Saaya and Cleopatra. He further revealed that they have been together for 4 years now and stated that it is a 'sight to behold' when the two of them are seen together.

Mithun added that the forest beautifully comes alive when these two trot together in Kabini, Karnataka. He noted that usually in courtship couple, it is the male species that takes charge while the female species follows. He added that for Saaya and Cleo, it is definitely Cleo who takes charge and walks ahead while Saaya the Panther follows her. He further wrote, "This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight".

Netizens were totally floored over the pictures and took to the comments section to express their thoughts over it. One user wrote, "I love how they stop and pay attention to what and who's around them! ðŸ¤© And lucky you ðŸ˜". Another one wrote, "Aww they are so gorgeous! ðŸ˜". Another netizen wrote, "Wow what a shot; lucky you. They are gorgeous".

Found Black Panther in Achanak marg Tiger reserve forest Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, it was captured from camera installed for counting of tigers.

Village people named him Bagheera ðŸ™‚@ParveenKaswan @RandeepHooda @andyserkis @chandwickboseman#wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/VS3MBK9y3J — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 21, 2020

Earlier this week, IPS Dipanshu Kabra shared a picture of a Black Panther spotted roaming around in the forests of Chattisgarh. He noted that the picture was clicked by the cameras that are installed in the forest for the counting of tigers. He further revealed that the village people have named the black panther as 'Bagheera' after a character from The Jungle Book.

