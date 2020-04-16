Chadwick Boseman's Fans Express Concern Over His Drastic Weight Loss

A number of popular celebrities have taken a step forward to help the people during the time of Coronavirus pandemic. A number of different facilities have been set up in order to treat the infected. In the same context, Black Panther lead, Chadwick Boseman recently shared a video about his initiative called Operation 42.

Chadwick Boseman’s Operation 42 helps the hospitals that serve African-American communities during the Coronavirus pandemic. But while watching the video, the Black Panther actor's fans certainly got shocked to see Chadwick’s tremendous weight loss. Read more about fans responding to Chadwick Boseman’s weight loss.

Also Read | 'Black Panther 2' Starring Chadwick Boseman To Have Doctor Doom As Its Villain?

Also Read | Terry Gilliam Criticises Marvel Movies, Says He 'hated' Black Panther

Black Panther fans express concerns after seeing Chadwick Boseman's Insta video

A number of fans have been wondering what has happened to the King Of Wakanda. His followers have certainly expressed their thoughts and concerns in the comments section of the post. The video has gone viral on other social media platforms. Chadwick seems to help the people in need during the crisis rather than paying attention to himself. Here are some of the fan reactions on Chadwick Boseman’s weight loss.

Also Read | Lupita Nyong'o, 'Black Panther' Actor, Accused Of Rude Behavior By Fans

Did Chadwick Boseman lose weight for a role??? He looks sick. pic.twitter.com/SLbw5KbyaS — moonbaby (@Kebo_Slice) April 16, 2020

Is Chadwick Boseman ill? His drastic weight loss is worrisome. — Peace (@Oshoks_) April 16, 2020

I need black twitter to do its job and find out why is Chadwick Boseman is so thin. I started to cry looking at him #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/GSZrcuiixE — DeVine Destiny Reboot (@DeevineDestiny) April 16, 2020

Alright man, what's going on with Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/Sfw25UF1FQ — Ahmed/KD Defender (@big_business_) April 16, 2020

Man I Almost Didn’t Even Recognize Chadwick Boseman 😐😐😭 . I Juss Hope This Is For A Movie Roll And He Not Sick 💯💯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/m6me6DLldt — James Brown 👾👾 (@KOD_kiDD314) April 16, 2020

Da strength of the blick pantha has been stripped away!@chadwickboseman what the hell happened??!!#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/m44TzA5ZwP — Vinayak Ashok (@vinayakashok) April 16, 2020

Also Read | 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman's Best Dialogues And Catchphrases From The Film

Also Read | Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Sued For Their 'Black Panther' Soundtrack 'Pray For Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.