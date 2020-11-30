Black Panther Gets New Opening On Disney+ By Marvel Studios Honouring Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was well-known for portraying T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On his birth anniversary, Marvel paid tribute to him with new opening scene on Disney Plus.

Marvel honours Chadwick Boseman with New Black Panther opening scene on Disney+

Late Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 on November 29, 2020. Marvel studios paid tribute to him with a new intro graphic on the Disney+ version of Black Panther. Instead of the usual opening logo sequences that show various characters from the MCU, this new intro has pictures of Boseman. Many are videos and photos from Black Panther movie itself, including behind-the-scenes footage. He is also seen in the famous "Wakanda Forever" pose. It ends with the Marvel Studios logo in a fresh purple backdrop, which hints at Black Panther colour theme. Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the tribute on Twitter.

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa / Black Panther in the MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016). He then appeared in a solo film, Black Panther (2018), which garnered many praises from the audiences. The late actor went on to essay the King of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

All the films were a massive success at the box office. Civil War and Black Panther touched $1 billion at the global box office. Infinity War and Endgame bought in more than $2 billion at the worldwide ticket windows, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Chadwick Boseman was to return as T’Challa in Black Panther II. Now the makers are planning on how to move forward with the project. He will reportedly not be replaced as the Marvel Comics character, respecting his legacy. Fans might not see T’Challa again in the MCU. The mantle of King of Wakanda is said to be passed to his sister, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. The film is currently scheduled to begin production in 2021 and eyeing to hit the theatres in 2022.

