Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Originally Had A Different End In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Scarlett Johansson’s performance as the Black Widow has been loved by fans. She stared her role of Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 and then also was seen in the film Avengers. She became a fan favourite and her sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame was one of the most emotional scenes from the film. But recently, Scarlett Johansson came out and spoke about how she originally had a different fate in the last Avengers movie of Phase 3. Here is what Scarlett Johansson AKA Black Widow’s fate would have been if the star and the makers would not have decided to do things differently.

Scarlett Johansson had a different fate in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Scarlett Johansson expressed that her character Balck Widow was supposed to perish during a chase scene where she would have met her end due to an army of Dementor-type creatures. She also added that while shooting, she had told the makers that the parents who brought the kids to the movies would not have forgiven them for the scene as the creatures were so horrific to look at.

After listening to Scarlett Johansson, the writers of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and the directors Anthony and Joe Russo were convinced that it was a bad thing. As the scene was too action-packed, the makers changed the scene and in the final cut, we saw Black Widow sacrifice herself to attain the soul stone.

Scarlett Johansson also added that she believed that her sacrifice was the right decision. She also added that the makers and herself wanted the audience to feel the weight of the loss and how it shocked the audience. Writer Christopher Markus also had spoken about it to an entertainment portal where he had expressed that he wanted a make sure that the characters got the closure they deserved and their death would be a sign of heroism and not a tragedy.

