Movie Releases Affected By Coronavirus: No Time To Die, Black Widow, & Many More See Delay

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone all over the globe. Many movie releases have been postponed and many shooting schedules have been postponed for the safety of the cast and crew. Take a look at Hollywood movies that have been affected by coronavirus pandemic.

No Time to Die

The James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was earlier slated to release next month, but the producers announced last week that it would be pushed back to November. This is the third time the movie has been delayed. Reportedly, the film was originally set for release in November 2019, then pushed back to February and again to April.

Black Widow

The film was originally scheduled for May 1, 2020, but now Marvel's Black Widow has been pushed back to an unspecified date. Disney made this announcement on March 17, 2020. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and David Harbour.

Fast and Furious 9

On the same day when A Quiet Place 2 was postponed, producers of the ninth Fast and Furious movie did the same. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron, the film was due to open in May. But now it has been pushed back by nearly a year to April 2021, which had previously been marked for the next film in the franchise.

Mulan

Disney's live-action Mulan reboot was slated for March 27, but Disney postponed the film on March 12. However, the announcement came in quite late and some had already seen the film at earlier preview screenings. The next day, Walt Disney Studios said it was pausing production on other live-action films including The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid and many more.

