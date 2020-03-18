Marvel's 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow was one of the most-awaited movies set to release in the first half of the year. However, it became the latest tentpole to shift its release date because of Coronavirus outbreak or COVID-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe including the film industry. Read to know more.

Black Widow postponed due to COVID-19

Disney, which is the global distributor and owner of Marvel Studios, has pushed back the release of Black Widow. The upcoming Marvel film was scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, in India and on May 1, 2020, globally. However, Coronavirus outbreak has made Disney postpone the Scarlett Johansson starrer until further notice. The new release date of Black Widow has not been revealed yet.

Black Widow is not the only Disney film that has been delayed. In the midst of COVID-19 outbreak, Disney has postponed Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers. The live-action film Mulan was scheduled to release on March 27. After three changes in the release date, The New Mutants was supposed to release on April 3. Antlers was to hit the theatres on April 17. Now it is unclear when the films will be released.

Would Black Widow’s postponement affect MCU?

It is unlikely that Black Widow’s new release date would affect the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie is set back in time and will show everything that has already happened before Avengers: Endgame. Even after being pushed back, there is less chance of Black Widow affecting the box office of other Marvel releases this year. The next Marvel movie The Eternals is slated to release in November 2020. So, there might still be a long gap between the two films and both can have a good box office run.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland, it will show Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past. Black Widow has high expectations at the box office due to the hype among the fans.

