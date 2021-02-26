Black Widow BTS Pic Sees Scarlett Johansson Holding A Gun, Leaves Marvel Fans 'desperate'

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, all the MCU fans have been desperately waiting for the release of Black Widow, a film that will narrate the origin and journey of Natasha Romanoff. The film is Scarlett Johansson’s first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe outing to feature her solely pulling off the lead character. Now, a behind-the-scenes look of the actor has created a buzz on social media.

On Thursday, February 25, Deborah LaMia Denabor who reportedly worked as a makeup artist on this MCU venture took to Instagram to share new photos of Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow costume. In the pictures, Scarlett Johansson appears to be holding a gun against the backdrop of a blue screen. It seems that the actor must be filming one of her action sequences in the film when the pictures were captures. Take a look at them below:

As soon as the photos surfaced on the photo-sharing applications, fans couldn’t keep calm. They swamped the comment section expressing their eagerness for the release of the film. While some thanked Deborah for giving an intimate look at the shooting of the film, others extended their support to Scarlett and her solo venture. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Black Widow was initially slated for a release in May 2020 but it had to be postponed owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Even though Marvel Studios intended to kick start its phase 4 with Black Widow’s release, the position ended up being acquired by WandaVision that release on Disney+ Hostar in early January 2021. After being postponed, MCU fans expected the film to release in early 2021.

However, in January it was revealed that the film is about to hit the theatres in Mid-2021. Currently, the release date is scheduled to be May 7, however, it may change if the conditions of theatres do not improve. The creators want the release the film, at a time when all MCU fans will be able to visit theatres. Set after Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow sees Natasha on the run to confront her past. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is intended to be the 24th film of the MCU.

