Marvel TV Shows: 'Loki' To 'Ironheart', List Of All 12 Marvel TV Shows After 'WandaVision'

Avenger: Endgame brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the story will yet continue. Each character in the MCU will have a conclusion or an explanation of its origin. While, the most anticipated film, Black Widow will essay the origin and journey of Agent Natasha Romanoff, other upcoming series will show the events that place in each character’s life after the great Infinity War. Here, we have listed down all the upcoming 12 marvel series of the MCU.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a forthcoming Marvel miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman. It is based on the characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their role in the series and the 6-episode miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier will struggle to maintain their relationship without Steve Rogers but their plight of fighting together will get them to terms.

Loki

Created by Michael Waldron, the television series Loki is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Just like, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki narrates the events that take place after Avengers: Endgame. It is highly speculated that Loki creates an alternate timeline with his escape from New York and hence is yet alive.

What If…?

What If…? is the first animated series from Marvel Studios. Created by AC Bradley, the series is up for a release in mid-2021. Just like the title suggests, What If…? explores what would happen if the events in the MCU timeline occurred differently. The series will also see Chadwick Boseman in his final role as T’Challa.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is speculated to be the sequel of Captain Marvel film. The show will introduce, Kamala Khan in the titular role, and the events of her life are reportedly connected with the plot of Captain Marvel 2. With Ms. Marvel, the MCU will witness an addition of a Muslim Superhero to its bandwagon.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye will see Jeremy Renner’s return as Clint Barton and the plot of the series will be set up for his MCU replacement: Kate Bishop essayed by Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Jonathan Igla, Hawkeye is up for a release in late 2021 as part of phase four in the MCU. For the unversed, MCU Phase 4 will narrate a slew of superhero replacements and a new marvel debut.

Moon Knight

It was back in 2019, when Marve Studios announced to develop a TV show on Marc Spector aka Moon Knight. Although not much about Moon Knight’s timeline in MCU has been disclosed, the titular character is reported to be an avatar for the Egyptian God of Moon, Khonshu. Moon Knight is often hailed as Marvel’s version of Batman by ardent Marvel fans.

ALSO READ| Is 'Big Hero 6' A Marvel Film? Film Features Stan Lee In The Post Credit Cameo Scene

She-Hulk

She-Hulk is rumoured to be a courtroom drama and legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany and Jennifer Walters. The series chronicles how Bruce Banner’s cousin develop Hulk abilities post receiving a blood transfusion from him. She-Hulk will bring forward the Sokovia accords with Walters defending her superpower characters in line with the new superhero law.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a forthcoming miniseries that serves as the sequel to the Marvel superhero team film of the same name. The show is also the prequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the series will see the main cast reprise their role.

ALSO READ| Ethan Hawke Reveals Why He Joined Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series; Read Details

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion essays how Nick Fury deals with a sect of Skrulls who wish to take hold of Earth. For the unversed, in Marvel Comics, Skulls have been invading Earth for a long time with their shape-shifting abilities. But it is also put forward that Skrulls aren’t antagonists in the MCU.

Ironheart

The death of Iron Man aka Tony Stark left all the Marvel fans weeping. While many speculated that Spider-Man will be a replacement for his character, but instead Riri Williams aka Ironheart will be soon introduced in the MCU timeline. In the comics, Riri is just like Tony Stark and she even develops an iron heart for herself.

ALSO READ| Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Trailer; Release Month Out of this Marvel TV shows

Armor Wars

This miniseries will trace the events when Tony Starks tech empire falls into the wrong hands. With Tony Stark presumably dead, James Rhodes takes the task of securing the tech himself. However, the suit and the technology falls into the hands of enemies leading to Armor Wars.

The Wakanda TV Series

Marvel recently announced their plan of making a Wakanda-based show. This show will be directed by Ryan Coogler, however, the plot of the show yet remains unknown. Based on the announcement, this is going to the first of the many series based on the life Blank Panther which is in store for the fans.

ALSO READ| 'Loki' TV Series By Disney+: Story Details of this Marvel TV shows, Release Date, And More

(Promo Image Source: Stills from The Falcon and The Winter Solider & Loki Trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.