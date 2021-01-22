'Black Widow' Is Expected To Be Delayed Yet Again From Its May 2021 Date?

Marvel’s Black Widow is one of the most awaited movies of 2021. After being postponed many times due to the global pandemic, fans were expecting the Marvel superhero movie to release in early 2021, but it seems like Black Widow could get delayed yet again now. Read further ahead to know more about Marvel’s Black Widow’s release date.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Thoughts On The Continuous Delay Of 'Black Widow' Release

Marvel’s Black Widow might get delayed again

Black Widow is Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson’s first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe outing in which she is solely pulling off the lead character. The movie was initially slated to release in May 2020 but had to be postponed because of the global pandemic. Even though Marvel had intended to kick start its phase 4 with Black Widow in 2020, that position ended up going to WandaVision that released on Disney+ Hotstar in early January 2021.

Black Widow is one of the many movies that had to get postponed in 2020 and were expected to release in 2021. Until last week, there was news about Black Widow releasing in the theatres in May 2021. But, according to reports from Variety, there is news that Marvel’s Black Widow might get delayed again.

According to reports from Variety, the makers of Black Widow have been working on the studio’s strategy for the movie’s release. The film's premiere will only depend on if people will be open to visiting theatres again. The movie is said to be pushed forward if the situation with the theatres doesn’t improve. Despite the fact that Marvel movies have always made record-breaking sales at the box-office, it looks like Black Widow’s last resort would be to release on a digital platform.

Currently, the situation in the United States of America remains the same about most cinemas being closed as COVID-19 cases are still on the surge. If not the theatres, the movie could be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Also Read | Black Widow Will Finally Reveal What Happened In Budapest, Confirms Scarlett Johansson

Also Read | New Avengers Endgame Theory Suggest Black Widow And Hawkeye Were Rivals In Budapest

About Black Widow cast and plot

Black Widow is an upcoming fantasy superhero movie, written by Eric Pearson and directed by Cate Shortland. Black Widow casts Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O T Fagbengle, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone as the lead characters. The Black Widow plot will revolve around the events that took place after Captain America: Civil War (2016) where Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone fighting dangerous enemies that have ties with her own past.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Officially Delayed To 2021, 'Eternals' And 'Shang-Chi' Get New Release Dates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.