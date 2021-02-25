'WandaVision' Fate Unclear But Scarlet Witch Aka Wanda To Star In 'Doctor Strange' Film

Marvel’s first miniseries WandaVision is on the verge to complete its 9-episode run in the month of March. Now, the Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, on Wednesday, February 14 unveiled that superhero Wanda is sure to have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the chief refrained from commenting about WandaVision’s future after its March 5 season finale, as per a virtual discussion conducted by Television Critics Association.

ALSO READ| Marvel TV Shows: 'Loki' To 'Ironheart', List Of All 12 Marvel TV Shows After 'WandaVision'

According to Kevin Feige, it is the storytelling that determines when and how a character from the Marvel comic will travel between series, TV and movies. All the crossovers are reportedly based on the story and hence sometime it may happen that a miniseries will be renewed for another season. When asked about WandaVision’s future, the Marvel Studios chief explained that he has been working for Marvel too long to give a definite yes or no to anything. However, he added that a second season is planned for the show, without sharing details.

ALSO READ| WandaVision Episode 8 Leak 2; Possible Spoilers Reveal Plot Of Upcoming Episodes

During the same interaction, the concern of the audiences being divided between film and TV were also put forward. To which Feige responded saying that he wants the viewers to have a clean slate when the lights go down and a movie starts. He expressed that viewers should forget what has come before and should be able to enjoy what is presented in front of the subsequent with the MCU timeline. The chief also admitted that as a studio to make shows, films and introducing new characters has become hard.

ALSO READ| WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers: What Does The Nexus Marvel Commercial Imply?

However, all the writers pay special attention to the filmmakers to make sure that the fans can follow everything displayed. Although the future of WandaVision is yet unclear, Wanda will play the lead role opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is up for a release in 2022. After WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ from March 19 onwards. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles from Avengers: Endgame in the show. Post this, Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki is all to be released in the month of June.

ALSO READ| 'WandaVision' Actor Elizabeth Olsen Admits Being 'freaked Out' After MCU Show's Offer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.