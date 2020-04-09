'Black Widow' To Introduce Two Beloved X-Men Heroes Into MCU?

The MCU's much-awaited film, Black Widow, has been pushed to November of 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has been an integral part of the MCU since Phase 1, she has never received a solo film of her own.

However, if the latest rumours are to be believed, then the upcoming Black Widow film will not only delve into Natasha Romanova's origin but it will also introduce fans to other Marvel heroes.

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to introduce beloved X-Men superheroes?

Reports online claim that this news has been leaked, however, there is no confirmation whatsoever. Previously, various reports claimed that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow would also star Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man. Now, according to the latest reports, Black Widow will introduce fans to the MCU's version of Wolverine and Deadpool.

Last year, Disney purchased 21st Century Fox's film for $71.3 billion. Fox held the film rights to Marvel's massively popular X-Men franchise. Wolverine and Deadpool were both beloved heroes from Fox's X-Men Cinematic Universe. With Disney's acquisition of Fox, both the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are now part of the MCU.

Ever since the acquisition, fans of Wolverine and Deadpool have been curious about the fate of their favourite heroes in the MCU. Producers from the MCU has made no official announcement about Wolverine or Deadpool's inclusion in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. However, several reports are now claiming that the two heroes from Fox's X-Men will be making their MCU debut in Black Widow.

Several fans also think that the MCU is planning to make Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds. Fans claim that Deadpool's inclusion in Black Widow will work as a setup for Deadpool 3. Moreover, back in October of 2019, Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool) shared a photo from the Marvel Studios office, which led to even more rumours and speculations.

Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

