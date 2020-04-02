Scarlett Johansson Reveals One Of Themes For Black Widow Is Family Drama

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland, it will show Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past. The trailers of the movie have shown Natasha’s family connection and Johansson has shredded some light on the topic. Read to know more.

Black Widow has family drama

In an interview with a daily, Scarlett Johansson talked about the family aspect that is visibly in the trailers released. She revealed that one of the themes of the film is family. She teased that the movie will revolve around the family. Johansson said that the theme in the movie will show, what is family? How does it define them? How does their past define them? How does their family, however they define it, make up who they are, which could be for better or worse?

Scarlett Johansson praised Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. She that she thinks a part of Kevin Feige’s genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect out of these films and then gives them something that they never could have dreamed of. She stated that the idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected thing, and she had to wrap her head around what that was going to be because there is such a big tonal shift.

Scarlett Johansson further talked about Black Widow. She added that from the very beginning when they first started talking about doing this standalone film, there was no reason to do it unless they could really dig deep and be brave and go there. Black Widow is the only women character from the original six Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Black Widow will reportedly take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johnsson is The movie was initially scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, in India and May 1, 2020, worldwide. However, it has been pushed ahead due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be revealed.

