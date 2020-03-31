'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Will Not Be Released On Disney+, Here's Why

Marvel Studios' Black Widow was slated to release at the box office on May 1, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and a lockdown being imposed across the majority of the counties, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release date of the film. Furthermore, there were also quite a few rumours surfacing about Marvel's collaboration with Disney to release the Scarlett Johansson starrer on Disney+.

Black Widow to stream on Disney's digital platform?

Recently, Scarlett Johansson's co-star David Harbour took to Instagram live for interacting with his fans. During his live session, Harbour expressed that he would love if Black Widow releases on Disney's digital platform 'Disney+'. Ever since then, a lot of reports were making rounds about Marvel planning to collaborate with Disney for Black Widow's digital release.

According to reports of a media portal, both the production companies were contemplating releasing the movie on the digital platform but eventually decided to go with a theatrical release. Recently an insider told an eminent magazine that Marvel Studios and Disney were concerned about the losses that they will have to incur if the film will be released digitally. Therefore, despite the delay, Marvel Studios has decided to release Black Widow on the big screen. Moreover, all the major production houses and the entire entertainment industry have been shut due to the Global Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the film, the story of Black Widow will revolve around Natasha Romanoff before she becomes an Avenger. In the film, David Harbour (Red Guardian) will play her father and it will also star Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz in key roles. If the rumours and media reports are to be believed, Robert Downey Jr. will also have a special appearance in the film. However, no announcement about the same has been made as of yet.

