Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Wedding Pictures Get Banned On Pinterest & The Knot

Plantations are not a good call for a wedding destination, and popular couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had to learn it the hard way. Their wedding pictures, however inspiring they might be, are not going on some websites that have taken a stand that plantation wedding pictures are a no-go.

The plantations in the southern US are infamous for using slave labour to cultivate coffee, cotton, sugar, etc. in the colonial era. They could very well be aesthetically pleasing spots but Color of Change, a civil rights group, thinks otherwise.

"Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen" , said the rights group as repoted by an international media oulet.

The ban on weddings featuring plantations of the south is a move that is getting both praises and criticism, but mostly respect because plantations are a historical tipping point.

The Color of Change, reportedly, wrote to The Knot and Pinterest, "The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site. The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry."

The Age of Adaline actress and Deadpool actor got married at Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston in 2012, a site where hundreds of African American slaves were forced to produce bricks and harvest pecans and peaches.

The Knot has adopted appropriate guidelines and said they intend on prohibiting "use language that glorifies, celebrates, or romanticizes Southern plantation history."

But Pinterest took the matter further. A spokesperson of the site told a popular website that, "Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them."

(With inputs from ANI)

