Dwayne Johnson Reveals Secrets About Quiet Marriage, Says He Was "hesitant" Initially

In a recent interview with a popular US-based magazine, Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson opened up about his new marriage and said he was a little "hesitant" initially, however, his new wife Lauren Hashian was "incredibly patient". He also asserted that he was never "fearful" of getting married again. This comes as Dwyane Jhonson married Lauren Hasian in August.

“I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no press,” he said.

Dwyane Jhonson's first marriage

The 47-year-old 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star was married to Dany Garcia till 2007, who was also the producer of the film. The ex-couple have worked together in Baywatch (2017) and many other older films as well. They have an 18-year-old daughter, named, Simone.

Jhonson's marriage announcement with Hashian

Johnson surprised his fanbase when he announced his secret marriage with long term girlfriend, 35-year-old Lauren Hashian in August this year. The whole affair was hush-hush and the ceremony took place in Hawaii. Lauren and Dwayne have two daughters Jasmine (3) and Tiana (19 months).

"There was no press, no paparazzi. No one knew," he says. "I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win," he told a reputable news magazine. He and Lauren have been dating for nearly a decade.

Sparks Flew

Johnson recalls his first encounter with his bride in 2006 on the set of ‘The Game Plan’. “Within 30 seconds, I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s stunning’. At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and Lauren was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over,” he said. Johnson had told another television news magazine in July that he has been referring to Lauren as his wife for several years. He said people get confused and ask him if he’s married and he replies “No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”

