Blake Lively Responds To Taylor's 'folklore' Amid Talks Of Her Leaking Actor's Baby's Name

Taylor Swift released her new album folklore on Friday, July 24, 2020. The songs from the album supposedly feature the name of actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child. Blake Lively reacted to Taylor Swift’s folklore merely hours after the album was released. Read on to know more details:

Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift’s folklore

Blake Lively took to her Instagram story and wrote, “can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album”. [sic] She even shared a screenshot from Taylor Swift’s song Cardigan as she gushes over the Grammy-winning singer’s new album. Blake Lively also thanked Aaron Dressler and Jack Antonoff who have produced the albums along with singers Bon Iver and William Bowery, who had co-written the song.

Blake Lively further complimented Taylor Swift and her new album folklore as she sang praises of the musical album calling it ‘full of soul’. Lively mentioned that the album, “like Taylor Swift is full of heart, soul, humour, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability and above all things: love”. She also added ‘we heart you’ sticker towards the end of the Instagram post.

The news comes after fans speculated that Taylor Swift revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter whose name has not been revealed yet. In her song titled Betty, Taylor Swift added the lyrics that featured the name is James, Inez as well as Betty. It has been revealed that the earlier two names are that of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children. In the song, Taylor Swift wrote, “She said James, get in, let’s drive.” While another paragraph from the song mentions, “Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard when I passed your house. It’s like I couldn’t breathe. You heard the rumours from Inez.”

While talking about her latest album, Taylor Swift mentioned that she has let her 'imagination run wild' in this album. She wrote, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.” [sic]

