Taylor Swift's Latest Album 'Folklore' Sells Over 1.3 Million Copies Worldwide In 24 Hours

With over 35.47 million streams on the first day of release on Apple Music and over 1.3 million copies sold worldwide within 24 hours, Taylor Swift's latest album Folklore is reported to have set a new record. As per reports, the album was streamed 80.6 million times on Spotify, breaking the record for first-day album streams by a female artist.

The 30-year-old ten times Grammy winner had signed the Folklore deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group distributers which has earned her mind-blowing reviews and legendary sales.

As mentioned on the Republic Records website, Taylor Swift is “the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week (Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover).”

Folklore is her eighth studio album that was released with album’s lead single Cardigan online and fans believe it to be one of Taylor Swift's best albums. The album has been made popular as fans suspect it to be about Taylor’s long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift, in a social media post, said "It started with imagery. Visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity. Stars drawn around scars. A cardigan that still bears the scent of loss twenty years later. Battleships sinking into the ocean, down, down, down. The tree swing in the woods of my childhood."

While many fans suspect that Taylor and Alwyn have worked on the album together, many believe the album could be a product of their breakup.

Taylor further explained in a post, "I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or form the perspective of people I've never met, people I've known, or those I wish I hadn't." She added, “In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness."

Folklore will have a total of 16 tracks on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.”

