Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Ryan And Blake's 3rd Child With A 'Folklore' Song?

Taylor Swift’s fans are convinced that the pop star has revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter with one of her songs from the latest album, Folklore. They have noticed how she has mentioned Ryan and Blake’s kids, James and Inez, along with a third name, Betty, which is possibly the name of their third child. Taylor Swift fans have lately been demanding a confirmation by extensively tweeting on the topic.

Is Betty the third child?

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Folklore, has lately been a major topic of discussion on social media. Fans have been listening to the songs on loop and have been showering the pop star with love and appreciation. A few fans have also been of the opinion that Taylor Swift has finally revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third child. The song also mentions the name of their other two children, James and Inez, who are five and three years old respectively.

Fans have been speaking about how the song possibly uses the star kids’ names for narrating a completely unrelated story. The song Betty apparently puts forth a teenage love triangle and is a continuation of the story told in the songs Cardigan and August. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

i wish i was @RyanReynolds's and @blakelively's child so i too can be sung lovingly in part of @taylorswift13's #Folklore 😭😭😭😭😭🖤🤍✨ — 𝐣𝐚𝐲𝐜𝐞𝐞 (@dreamofepiphany) July 24, 2020

I need to know if Betty is @blakelively and @VancityReynolds 3rd child.

It can't be a coincidence that

James and Inez are lyrics in the same song. I love Blake and I need to know @taylorswift13 #Betty #folklore — Ellen - this is me trying (@mintybluebells) July 24, 2020

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have kept their fans in the dark when it comes to the name of their third daughter. Taylor Swift has been a close friend of the couple which is one of the reasons for the fuelling speculation. There have also been reports about a leading entertainment daily confirming the rumour but no official statement has been made by the couple yet. Previously, Taylor Swift had featured the voice of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, James, in the 2018 song Gorgeous.

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Folklore, was presented as a surprise to her fans. The songs have an indie-pop touch which is being highly appreciated by people. They can also be seen speaking highly of the pop star’s versatility and her ability to keep the audience hooked.

