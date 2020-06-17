Times When Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Extended Their Support For Noble Causes

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds extended their support to the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, just six days after the brutal death of George Floyd. Taking to Instagram, Blake Lively expressed how she and her husband Ryan are deeply saddened by the incident that took place in Minneapolis. Blake penned down a heartfelt note while sharing the news of their donation on social media.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold’s donation

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds addressed their white privilege saying that they never had to worry about preparing their kids for a different set of laws. The two continued that they are ashamed for allowing themselves to be uninformed about the deeply rooted systematic racism. Blake Lively’s Instagram note also expressed the couple's desire to educate themselves about the experiences of Black people and their own unknowing involvement in the mistakes that have led them to think and deeply examine who they are.

Stating the amount, the couple pledged to stay educated and use their privilege and platform to be an ally for easing pain to those who have been mistreated. Blake Lively’s note also mentions how they are in awe of NAACP and its leaders. The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) is a civil rights organisation in the US that was made to advance justice for African Americans.

This is not the first time when the couple did their bit when it comes to social causes. Time and again, Blake and Ryan have donated money have come forward and extended their support for noble causes. Check out the list here:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Mn To Fight COVID-19

Soon after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, many Hollywood celebrities donated money to health organisations that are combatting a battle against COVID-19. Actor Blake Lively issued a statement, through which she revealed that she will be donating 1 million dollars, which will be half split between two organisations, which are working tirelessly to help those affected by the invisible virus. Promoting the social distancing guidelines, Blake Lively joked that Ryan Reynolds is ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law and nothing can save him.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate USD 400,000 To Four Hardest-hit Hospitals In New York

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively also came forward to do their bit in helping the food banks. The couple donated USD 400,000 across several hospitals in New York. The noble donation was done to feed the needy amid the outbreak of the deadly virus. The duo also reportedly gave away USD 100,00 to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

