Blake Lively Looks Totally Unrecognisable In 'The Rhythm Section'

The Rhythm Section is set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film is helmed by Reed Morano and is based on the eponymous novel by Mark Burnell. It stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K Brown, and Daniel Mays in the lead roles.

The Rhythm Section revolves around the life of Stephanie Patrick who steers down a path of self-destruction when a tragic plane crash kills her family. She soon discovers that it was not an accident and embarks on a journey to find out the truth and take her revenge by punishing those who are responsible. The makers recently dropped the latest trailer of the film.

The Rhythm Section: Latest trailer of the Blake Lively starrer

Blake Lively recently shared the latest trailer of her upcoming film on her social media. In the new trailer, she is seen sporting a range of different looks from black hair to blonde to burgundy. She sets on a quest to avenge her family's death, asking Jude Law to help her train for it.

Lively is also seen in a different avatar where the star is seen getting violent and even ruthlessly murdering people. With the new looks and new avatar, fans seem pretty excited about the film.

The New Looks

Blake Lively is seen in a completely different look and is totally unrecognisable. The actor showed her fans two different looks from the film. She shared a look where she is seen sporting short blonde hair and captioned the picture "Facetune broke". She also her makeup artist Vivian Baker who helped her achieve the desired look for the film.

Lively has always been unconventional with her choice of films and she proved the same with The Rhythm Section. In her second look, she is seen donning a burgundy wig with wavy hair. Using the hashtag #AllTheFilters, she tagged her makeup artist in this one as well.

