Blake Lively's Looks Unrecognisable In This New Look From 'The Rhythm Section'; See Pics

Blake Lively recently took to Instagram and revealed two looks from her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section. The official Instagram account of The Rhythm Section has been continuously sharing a few glimpses and scenes from the upcoming spy thriller movie. Read on to know more details about this story.

Blake Lively’s new look from 'The Rhythm Section'

Blake Lively has been unconventional with her movie choices over the years. The Gossip Girl star is now set to star in another movie in a never-before-seen avatar. She is currently working on this Reed Morano project titled The Rhythm Section.

The actor recently took to Instagram and revealed two of her looks from the movie. Both the looks donned by Blake show her in a completely different light. Apart from making an impact on the silver screen, Blake also knows how to caption her Instagram posts like a queen. So when she posted this brand new look from The Rhythm Section, the actor added the caption, “Facetune broke.”. She further tagged makeup artist Vivian Baker who helped her achieve the desired look for the film.

Blake Lively then went on to take a dig on the previously uploaded image. This look is also one of her new avatars in the film The Rhythm Section. In this look, she is sporting a red long fringed wig and a black bralette. She added the caption, “#AllTheFilters” to this image. Check out both these looks shared by Blake Lively here.

The Rhythm Section is based on Mark Burnell’s book of the same name. The plot of this upcoming movie revolves around a woman named Stephanie Patrick who seeks to uncover the mystery around a plane crash that killed her family after she discovers that the crash was not accidental. Apart from Blake Lively, the film also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. The Rhythm Section is set to release on January 31, 2020.

Image courtesy: Blake Lively Instagram

