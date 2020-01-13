Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Why Didn't Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Show Up?

Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were recently spotted with their daughters James and Inez, has been quiet on social media for a while. Looks like the Green Lantern actors are keeping their life private. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to be staying away from the paparazzi and avoiding walking into award functions. Fans of the duo were trying to spot them at the red carpet of 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. But just like Golden Globe Awards, which was organised a week back, the parents-of-three didn't attend the awards function.

Two big award functions, Golden Globe Awards and 2020 Critics' Choice Awards were organised in Los Angels during January 2020. Many from the audience and shutterbugs were waiting to click Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds but the duo didn't show up. Though none of them was nominated for any category, their presence was much-expected by their fans.

More about the Critics Choice Awards 2020:

The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, recognising achievements in film and television, were held Sunday in California. Actor-singer Eddie Murphy was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kristen Bell received the fourth annual #SeeHer Award. Here is the list of Critics Choice Awards 2020 winners:

Best picture - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor - Joaquin Pheonix (Joker)

Actress - Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Supporting actor - Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Supporting actress - Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Young actor/actress - Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Acting ensemble - The Irishman

Director (tie) - Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) and Sam Mendes (1917)

Comedy - Dolemite Is My Name

Original screenplay - Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adapted screenplay - Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Cinematography - Roger Deakins (1917)

Production design - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Editing - Lee Smith (1917)

Costume design - Ruth E. Carter (Dolemite Is My Name)

Hair and makeup - Bombshell

Visual effects - Avengers: Endgame

Animated feature - Toy Story 4

Action movie - Avengers: Endgame

Sci-fi or horror movie - Us

Foreign-language film - Parasite

Song (tie) - Glasgow (No Place Like Home) (from Wild Rose) and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

