Blake Lively's 'The Age Of Adaline' And Other Films To Binge Watch

Hollywood actress Blake Lively is most popularly known for her role as Serena Van Der Woodson in the popular TV series, Gossip Girl. She made her debut with The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants in 2005. Since then she has come a long way with her films and TV series and has gained a huge fan following. The actor also appeared in a 1998 film titled Sandman when she was 10. Here are a few other films of the star to binge on.

Films of Blake Lively to binge-watch

The Age of Adaline

The film revolves around Adaline Bowman who miraculously remains a 29-year-old for over eight decades. She never lets anyone get close to discovering her secret. But, when she meets Ellis Jones, she makes a choice that changes her life forever.

The film is directed by Lee Toland Krieger and narrated by Hugh Ross. Playing the lead, Blake stars alongside Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, and Ellen Burstyn.

A Simple Favour

Blake Lively stars alongside Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, and Linda Cardellini in this one. She plays the character of Stephanie's best friend, Emily.

Released in 2018, the film was directed by Paul Feig. The film revolves around Stephanie who is a widowed single mother and a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend Emily seems to have it all. One day, she suddenly disappears and Stephanie sets to find her.

Green Lantern

Hal Jordan, a test pilot, acquires superhuman powers after being chosen by a ring. However, with the powers, he has the responsibility of defeating the evil Parallax who is set on destroying Earth.

Directed by Martin Campbell, the film was released in 2011. Blake Lively stars alongside her husband in this one, Ryan Reynolds. The film also stars Taika Waititi, Mark Strong, and Peter Sarsgaard.

All I See Is You

Gina is a young woman who is still haunted by an accident that took her sight years ago. Living in Bangkok with her husband, James, she undergoes a serious operation that restores the vision to her right eye. But her newfound freedom makes her husband insecure and jealous.

Released in 2017, the film was directed by Marc Foster. The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski and Danny Huston.

New York, I love you

The lives of a few residents of New York have various stories to tell. Mansukhbhai befriends a Hasidic woman, Rifka and Ben meet his match, Molly but she already has a boyfriend, Garry.

Released in 2010, New York, I love you also stars Natalie Portman, Rachel Bilson, and Bradley Cooper.

