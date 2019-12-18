Blake Lively's Sultry Looks That Will Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Blake Lively is an American actress who is popular for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW drama television series Gossip Girl. She has been married to actor Ryan Reynolds since 2012, with whom she has three children. The couple is known to often troll each other on social media. Blake has a distinctive style and class, which her Gossip Girl fans definitely know about. The actor’s preppy and chic style has always encouraged her fans to try something new for themselves as well.

She was ranked as one of the most influential people by a leading magazine. Also, another leading website named her the most desirable woman of 2011. People magazine also named her one of 2012's Most Beautiful at Every Age. With this, let’s look at some of the most desirable looks of Blake.

In this look, Lively wore a patterned outfit. She wore a double-breasted style suit piece. She also expressed her love for patterned clothes ASMR in the caption.

In this picture, Lively is back into shape with the help of her trainer after her pregnancy. She lost around 60lbs. She did this with the help of celebrity trainer Don Saladino.

Trying to play it chill and just casually flex my legs. pic.twitter.com/HqvG3od50C — Blake Lively (@blakelively) August 23, 2018

Blake is known for her stylish looks. The actor effortlessly poses for her pictures, which we all strive to do one day. She has left her hair open in the look. Blake is also wearing a blazer along with high heels.

