Ryan Reynolds Caught Kissing Blake Lively In A Pic From Taylor Swift's Birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of the most popular couples in Bollywood ever since their marriage. The two share a lovely relationship that is adored by fans of the actors. The couple recently attended the 30th birthday party of their close friend, singer Taylor Swift. During the party, Ryan Reynolds was spotted kissing his wife Blake Lively in one of the photos that were taken and posted on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds kisses Blake Lively is a cute pic from Taylor's birthday

Taylor Swift's birthday party featured several prominent celebrities in the guest list, including Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. The couple has been a close friend of the country singer for a few years now and it was no surprise that they featured at her party. Taylor also themed her birthday bash after Christmas, and in the pictures shared by the Taylor Swift, you can clearly see the Christmas trees that line the background as well as all the red Santa hats that are worn by everyone at the party.

Taylor posted several pictures of her party on her Instagram page. In her caption, she called her birthday the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind. She also thanked all her fans as well as her friends close to her for supporting her on her 30th birthday. In one of the pictures shared by Taylor on her Instagram page, Ryan Reynolds can be seen at the back, lovingly kissing his wife Blake Lively on her cheek. Below are the photos from Taylor's birthday bash.

Ryan got married to Blake back in 2012 and since then the two have formed one of the most beloved and adorable couples in Hollywood. The couple also recently gave birth to their third child this year. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen on the Big Screen in the upcoming action-comedy The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

