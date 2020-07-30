Blue Ivy Carter Makes A Delightful Cameo In Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Trailer; Watch

Blue Ivy Carter has stolen the thunder from her mother Beyonce in the new trailer of Disney+ special’s Black is King. The 8-year-old has an adorable cameo in the teaser, where she can be seen smiling widely. The trailer of Black is King has taken social media by storm.

Beyonce’s Black is King Trailer:

In the trailer, Blue Ivy can be seen wearing an elegant white off-shoulder dress. Her look is accessorised with a statement pearl neckpiece. Blue can also be seen sporting a pull-off bun hair-do. Her look is accentuated by the golden and pearl crown she has worn. She appears around at 0.51 mark of the 1.30-minute-long teaser. Check it out here:

The trailer begins with Beyonce’s intense voice reciting, “to live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you truly exist”. Dancers wearing hot pink, orange, shimmer ensembles can be seen throughout the video. The picturesque background and the vintage vibe of the trailer make it visually appealing to the viewers and has kept them hooked. Beyonce can also be seen riding a horse donning a hot-pink cape-like ensemble.

From the dining table scene to the wild nature shots, the aesthetic trailer covers it all. The video is concluded with ‘Black is King’ written in bold text. As soon as the trailer surfaced on social media, fans of Beyonce have gone gaga over it. While some have shown excitement for her return, others called the video ‘flawless’. Check out how fans reacted on Black is King’s trailer here:

About Black is King

Black is King is an upcoming movie and visual album helmed, written and bankrolled by pop queen Beyonce. The movie will serve as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Black is King will steam on Disney+ globally tomorrow i.e. on July 31, 2020. The film includes full-length videos of songs like My Power, Brown Skin Girl, Already & more. The premise of the movie revolves around a young African king who is cast out from his family into an unforgiving world. He subsequently goes through betrayal, love and finding his self-identity to reclaim his throne.

