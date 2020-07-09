Beyonce's 'Black Parade' & Other Powerful Songs That Tackle Racism And Police Brutality

There's a long history of artists speaking out in song against police brutality and racism, and since the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013, it has only grown stronger. It kicked off in 1988 when Compton hip-hop group N.W.A. released F--k tha Police, a powerful protest song that went toe to toe against police brutality and racial profiling and called for action. Recently, Beyoncé also released a new track titled Black Parade. Check out Beyoncé's Black Parade and other songs below.

Black Parade, Beyoncé (2020)

Honey, come around my way, around my hive Whenever mama says so, mama say Here I come on my throne, sittin' high Follow my parade, oh, my parade

Beyoncé recently released a new song, Black Parade. The song honours the history of Juneteenth and celebrates the abolishment of slavery, especially in the state of Texas in 1865. She dropped her new music, which supports BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, just after she posted a message on her website telling fans how they can support black-owned businesses.

Formation, Beyoncé (2016)

OK, OK, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay) Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay) Prove to me you got some coordination, ('cause I slay) Slay trick, or you get eliminated.

The music video for her song, Formation, has become the most political message she's ever shared, evoking powerful images of black cultural pride, oppression, wealth, tragedy, and resilience.

Be Free, J Cole (2014)

Can you tell me why every time I step outside I see my n--gas down Ooh, I'm letting you know That it ain't no gun they can make that could kill my soul.

Be Free is a song was inspired by the death of the 18-year old Michael Brown at the hands of Ferguson State police. The death of the unarmed teenager led to days of protest and outrage in the States.

Spiritual, Jay Z (2016)

Yeah, I am not poison, no I am not poison Just a boy from the hood that Got my hands in the air In despair don't shoot I just wanna do good, ah.

After the police shootings that killed African-American civilians in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, Jay Z released a new track which was titled Spiritual. Jay-Z speaks regarding police brutality in this one.

Don't Don't Do It! N.E.R.D. feat. Kendrick Lamar (2017)

Soon or later sides gon' switch You know Johnny got that itch How many more of us gotta see the coroner? Slain by the same badge, stop, wait, brake, fast

N.E.R.D. recruited Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean to address the police shooting in the song Don't Do It.

