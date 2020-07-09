Beyonce's 'Black Parade' & Other Powerful Songs That Tackle Racism And Police Brutality

Quick links:
There's a long history of artists speaking out in song against police brutality and racism, and since the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013, it has only grown stronger. It kicked off in 1988 when Compton hip-hop group N.W.A. released F--k tha Police, a powerful protest song that went toe to toe against police brutality and racial profiling and called for action. Recently, Beyoncé also released a new track titled Black Parade. Check out Beyoncé's Black Parade and other songs below.
Also read: Beyonce's Songs That Empower Women With Its Powerful Lyrics; See List
Honey, come around my way, around my hive
Whenever mama says so, mama say
Here I come on my throne, sittin' high
Follow my parade, oh, my parade
Beyoncé recently released a new song, Black Parade. The song honours the history of Juneteenth and celebrates the abolishment of slavery, especially in the state of Texas in 1865. She dropped her new music, which supports BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, just after she posted a message on her website telling fans how they can support black-owned businesses.
Also read: Beyonce's Songs Describing Her Relationship With Rapper Hubby Jay-Z
OK, OK, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay)
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, ('cause I slay)
Prove to me you got some coordination, ('cause I slay)
Slay trick, or you get eliminated.
The music video for her song, Formation, has become the most political message she's ever shared, evoking powerful images of black cultural pride, oppression, wealth, tragedy, and resilience.
Also read: Beyonce Pens Letter To Kentucky Attorney General Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor
Can you tell me why every time I step outside
I see my n--gas down
Ooh, I'm letting you know
That it ain't no gun they can make that could kill my soul.
Be Free is a song was inspired by the death of the 18-year old Michael Brown at the hands of Ferguson State police. The death of the unarmed teenager led to days of protest and outrage in the States.
Also read: Beyonce's Most Loved Songs That Crossed Over 100 Million Views On YouTube
Yeah, I am not poison, no I am not poison
Just a boy from the hood that
Got my hands in the air
In despair don't shoot
I just wanna do good, ah.
After the police shootings that killed African-American civilians in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, Jay Z released a new track which was titled Spiritual. Jay-Z speaks regarding police brutality in this one.
Soon or later sides gon' switch
You know Johnny got that itch
How many more of us gotta see the coroner?
Slain by the same badge, stop, wait, brake, fast
N.E.R.D. recruited Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean to address the police shooting in the song Don't Do It.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.