Beyonce Or Keke Palmer: Who Pulled Off Yousef Alijasmi’s Golden Shimmery Gown Better?

In the world of fashion, sometimes celebrities often tend to get inspired by each other and that often results in some impressive faceoffs. Celebrities like Beyonce and Keke Palmer who are equally stylish opted for a similar-looking golden shimmery outfit giving it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Beyonce and Keke Palmer’s outfit that fans can take cues from.

Beyonce

Beyonce, who is known for her elegant beauty, looked regal in the Yousef Alijasmi’s golden shimmery gown. Fans and fashionistas were impressed with how well the actor pulled off this stunning outfit. She styled her outfit with a statement ring, tassel earrings, and strappy high heels. She also opted for well-done brows, glittery highlighter, bold lips and a sleek long braid. Take a look:

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer, on the other hand, who is equally stunning and stylish opted for the similar Yousef Alijasmi’s golden shimmery gown. The actor kept her look simple and did not accessorize herself with too much. She opted for a sleek back with a top bun hairdo, well-done brows, subtle glossy lips. Keke also completed her look with studded earrings, statement rings, and a gold studded ancient phone purse. Take a look:

Seeing the likes and comments by netizens on their stunning outfit and appearance, it is quite evident that they are head over heels on the ensemble. It is also safe to say that fans and fashionistas are sure to imitate their look.

On the work front

Beyonce is all set to release a new visual album on Disney Plus titled Black Is King. The album is inspired by the film The Lion King. As per reports, the album will premiere on the streaming service on July 3, 2020, just a year after the first anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King remake. The singer also surprised fans as she dropped a one-minute teaser trailer for Black Is King on June 27 on beyonce.com. While Keke Palmer, on the other hand, is all set to star in Krystin Ver Linden’s Alice alongside Jonny Lee Miller. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will begin filming once things get back to normal.

