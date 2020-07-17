Beyonce, Rihanna & Other Hollywood Divas Show How To Style All-white Outfits; See Pics

In recent times, after black and orange colour outfits, white attires are something that is redefining the fashion trends. Many celebrities have often picked an all-white ensemble for various award functions and events. From Beyonce to Bella Hadid; here are the Hollywood celebrities who can inspire you to style the white attire in the most trendy way possible. Check out their pictures and details of styling.

READ | Drake Pictured With Rihanna's Brother In Her Hometown, Fans Speculate Possible Romance

Hollywood celebs show how to style all-white outfits

Beyonce

Beyonce's social media feed makes it quite evident that she likes to add drama to her outfits. In the above picture, Beyonce is sporting a white short dress. But, to give a little bit of drama to her overall look, she has also teamed the same colour oversized shirt. To keep the accessories minimum, she picked a pair of big black hoops. She also matched her handbag's colour with her attire. The post bagged more than 2M likes on the photo-sharing app. Check it out below:

READ | Rihanna And Other Popular Female Artists Who Have Collaborated With Eminem

Rihanna

Rihanna is widely known for her quirky yet eye-catching style statements. In the above picture, Rihanna is seen sporting a formal look in the most casual way possible. For the photoshoot of her clothing brand, Rihanna opted for an off-white pantsuit look. She also matched her choker with her attire. Adding more she picked a red colour bandana and a pair of black glasses. The subtle makeup and red lip complemented her entire look. Have a look below:

READ | Time When Rihanna Left Jaden Smith Speechless, But Fans Could Only Focus On Harry Styles

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has often won the hearts of her fans for giving major style goals to her fans. Bella Hadid's Instagram feed is proof that she never shied away from experimenting with her outfits. In the above picture, she is seen in a casual avatar as she is wearing a white full-sleeves dress. A few prints of flowers are visible on her dress. Sharing the selfie, she wrote a caption that read, "Flower child". Scroll down to take a look.

READ | Did You Know Rihanna Passed On THESE Chartbuster Hits?: 'Shape Of You' To 'Cheap Thrills'

Zendaya

Zendaya's appearance at the red-carpets of numerous award functions has always managed to grab the eyeballs. In one such event, Zendaya opted for a white full sleeves-dress paired with a pair of black colour over the knee boots. She completed the look with dewy makeup and sleek hair. With a few rings and studs, she accesorised her overall outfit.

Hailey Beiber

In this picture, Hailey Bieber is seen giving cues for a beach or pool party look in white attire. She wore a white bikini along with the same colour shirt. To go with the look, Hailey picked a pair of black sunglasses. Check out her look below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.